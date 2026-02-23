Kerala government signs Rs 2,000 crore logistics pacts for Vizhinjam Port

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a landmark step to reshape the state’s maritime future, the state government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,000 crore with three Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to develop a comprehensive logistics master plan for the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The collaboration brings together state-owned Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and three central PSUs - Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

The agreements were formalised at the Legislative Assembly Building in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Officials said the initiative will ensure that critical infrastructure remains under public sector control even as the port operates under a Public-Private Partnership model.

The government said the partnership will prevent monopolisation in cargo handling, ensure fair pricing for traders and safeguard national maritime interests.

The logistics master plan involves investments in maritime fuelling facilities (Rs 700 crore), rail connectivity (Rs 600 crore) and logistics and warehousing infrastructure (Rs 700 crore).

Under the agreement, IOCL will set up large-scale bunkering facilities to supply fuel for mother ships, positioning Vizhinjam as a key energy hub in the Indian Ocean.

CONCOR will develop Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Container Freight Stations (CFS) to strengthen cargo movement across India’s rail network.

CWC will build a 50-acre multi-modal logistics park with cold storage and export-linked units, with no financial burden on the state government.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, Ports Secretary A Kowsigan and VISL Managing Director Divya S Iyer, along with senior leadership from the participating PSUs.