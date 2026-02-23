Kerala govt signs MoU with L&T for Guruvayur temple development

GURUVAYUR: A comprehensive master plan is being prepared for the overall development of Guruvayur Temple.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan announced that an agreement has been reached with the engineering company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for preparing the master plan. The company has also expressed its willingness to extend financial assistance for implementing projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The minister was inaugurating the Devaswom Poonthanam Day cultural conference and the distribution of financial aid to other Hindu temples.

The master plan aims to enhance facilities for devotees, streamline crowd management, and modernise darshan arrangements to ensure a more comfortable worship experience.

Until the completion of the queue complex, a “Face App” system will be introduced to expedite temple darshan, the Guruvayur Devaswom informed. This facility is expected to help devotees have a smoother and more organised darshan.

Arrangements will also be made at the East Nada for devotees waiting in queues to listen to devotional songs and hymns praising Lord Guruvayurappan. The minister appreciated the Devaswom’s initiative in providing financial assistance to other temples.

The Jnanappana Awards for the years 2023 and 2026 were presented to Prof. V Madhusoodanan Nair and Vaikom Ramachandran, respectively. The function was presided over by Devaswom Chairman Dr. V K Vijayan.

MLA N K Akbar , Guruvayur municipality chairperson Sunitha Aravindan, Devaswom Board members Brahmasree Mallissery Parameswaran Namboodiripad and Manoj B Nair, among others, attended. Administrator O B Arunkumar presented the report, and Dr. V R Muraleedharan introduced the award recipients.

Financial assistance amounting to approximately Rs 10 crore was distributed to 21 temples and 9 Veda schools across 14 districts of the state.