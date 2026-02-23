PM pays tribute to Aalin, hails parents’ ‘strength of character’ in Mann Ki Baat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Aalin Sherin Abraham, the youngest organ donor in Kerala, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He spoke movingly about the courage and compassion shown by her parents, who chose to donate their 10-month-old daughter’s organs despite the immense grief of losing her.

“For any parent there can be no greater sorrow than losing their own child. The grief of losing a little child is even deeper. Just a few days back, we lost an innocent child from Kerala named Aalin Sherin Abraham. She passed away at merely 10 months of age. Imagine, she had her whole life ahead of her that suddenly ended. Leaving many dreams and happiness unfulfilled. The pain of her parents cannot be expressed in words. But amidst such pain, Aalin’s father Arun Abraham and mother, Sherin took a decision that filled the hearts of every countryman with respect for them. They decided to donate Aalin’s organs. This one decision shows their noble thinking and strength of character,” Modi said.

“On one hand, they were going through the sorrow of losing their child and on the other hand, they had the compassion to help others,” the Prime Minister said.