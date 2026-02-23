Rise in number of children in conflict under Kerala’s kaval

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the number of children in conflict with law (CCL) under the KAVAL scheme has seen a sharp rise from its initial days.

According to the data by the State Child Protection Society (SCPS), the number of children under the scheme has reached a total of 4,608 in the financial year 2024-25, against the figures of 346 when the scheme came into effect in three districts in its inception year 2016-17, and 1,475 when it became active across the state.

This includes all children referred by the juvenile justice board who have been apprehended and whose case is either currently ongoing or found to have engaged in the practice. Sources also revealed that around 34% of the CCLs who have been included in the scheme recently have psychiatric issues too.

Senior officials working with the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department commented that this should be seen as a positive trend, as the children receive proper care and monitoring at an early stage, thereby reducing their tendency to return to crime in future.

While an assessment by the WCD and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in 2015 found that 13.4% CCLs exhibited recidivism in the state, against the backdrop of which KAVAL was formulated.

However, in what can be seen as a policy success, the rates of reoffending dropped among CCL to 3.8% in 2024. Sources close to the department also informed that a significant fraction of these reoffenders includes those with psychiatric issues. The increase, according to officials from the SCPS, is due to the increased sensitisation of the police officials.