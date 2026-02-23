Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT mulls Kerala HC appeal against bail to tantri after Kollam court rap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by the Kollam vigilance court’s remarks that the investigators failed to produce an “iota of evidence” against Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the gold theft case, the special investigation team (SIT) is considering appealing the bail order in the Kerala High Court. The team has sought legal opinion and a final decision is likely within two days, sources said.

As per the HC-appointed SIT’s assessment, the Kollam court’s remarks in the tantri’s bail order could adversely affect the ongoing probe, sources said. Though the court was dealing with a bail plea, it went into the merit of the case, the sources said, adding that since the SIT was responding to the bail plea, it did not submit all the evidence against the accused. Sources said the court went into several matters that were to be judged during trial.

Rajeevaru was granted bail in both cases — related to theft of gold from the door frames and dwarapalaka idols — on Wednesday (February 18), the 41st day of his incarceration, after the court found the SIT could not establish “any prima facie materials to link the petitioner in the alleged conspiracy”.

The remarks put the state government on the back foot as Opposition parties sought clarity on the grounds on which the tantri was arrested.