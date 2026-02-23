Shift in Power, alliances reshaping Perambra

KOZHIKODE: Perambra is heading into the assembly elections amid unusual political uncertainty, with shifting alliance signals, internal seat demands, and a recent local body upset combining to make the constituency one of north Kerala’s most unpredictable battlegrounds. What was once considered a relatively secure Left stronghold is now witnessing intense calculations on both sides, as the LDF weighs risk against stability and the UDF senses an opportunity to break through.

Part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kozhikode district, Perambra has traditionally favoured the CPM-led LDF. In 2016, senior CPM leader T P Ramakrishnan defeated Kerala Congress (M) leader Mohammed Ikbal by a narrow margin of 4,101 votes. The close contest signalled that Perambra was competitive despite its Left leanings. By 2021, Ramakrishnan expanded his lead significantly, polling 86,023 votes and winning by over 22,000 votes with a vote share exceeding 52%. At that stage, the LDF appeared firmly in control. However, the political landscape in 2026 looks considerably more complex.

Speculation over a possible realignment by Jose K Mani’s Kerala Congress (M) has once again placed Ikbal at the centre of discussions. Ikbal contested twice in Perambra for the UDF between 2011 and 2016, and later attempted to contest from Kuttiady in 2021 as part of the LDF before withdrawing amid protests from local CPM cadre. That episode continues to influence current seat-sharing conversations.