Virtual games & comics set to retell legendary tales of Kerala martial arts festival

KANNUR: Keeping in step with the digital era, the legends and history of Ponniyathankam -- the traditional martial arts festival of Kannur -- are set to come alive in augmented and virtual reality (AR-VR) games and comics.

The initiative, titled ‘Ponniyathankam Next Generation Connect’, aims to engage children and youth through technological platforms while preserving the festival’s essence, heroism, and cultural legacy. By blending traditional knowledge with contemporary digital tools, the initiative seeks to present history in a manner suited to the times. Through AR-VR games, interactive puzzles, and illustrated comics, the organisers hope to make the legend of Ponniyathankam more accessible, immersive, and appealing to younger audiences.

The project will be launched under the leadership of Thalassery MLA and Speaker A N Shamseer. He said the initiative is envisioned to pass on the legacy and significance of Ponniyathankam to the younger generation, besides turning it into a major attraction for visitors.