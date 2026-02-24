Armed with social media, this Kerala cop crowdfunds surgeries

KASARGOD: Amid all the negativity the social media draws, Khaleefa Udinur, 41, a senior civil police officer with Kasaragod Traffic Enforcement Wing, considers the digital space a blessing. For he has mobilised funds, medicines, and blood for hundreds of beneficiaries in the district in the past 10 years.

Before the advent of social media, word of mouth mostly aided the service and the volume of work was largely restricted to acquaintances and those in his native place, said Khaleefa, who is now busy mobilising `90 lakh for three patients.

He grew up watching his late father Ahamed A K, who was among the early expatriates from his village, serve fellow beings. He had lived for over 30 years in Abu Dhabi.

“I learnt from him that money shouldn’t be a constraint in helping the needy. It can be a recommendation, spreading information, or mobilising help,” Khaleefa said. Whenever Ahamed returned from the Gulf, he brought clothes and goodies for the poor children in the locality.

He also accommodated his countrymen when they went to the Gulf for the first time, and coordinated with those concerned when someone was stranded there.

After his college studies in Payyanur, Khaleefa joined the police force 15 years ago. But he never forgot his father’s words and generosity.

“I always kept in mind that money is not the only help, it can be even guiding people to the right places,” he said.

He started helping out local people, but his range of operation truly expanded after the advent of social media platforms, like WhatsApp.

Over a period of time, he has created a crowdfunding template to help meet the medical expenses of the poor.