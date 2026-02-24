BJP keen on Sobha Surendran for Palakkad, Padmaja for Thrissur

KOCHI: With summer and assembly elections near, heat – both literal and political – is rising in Kerala. Though the dates have not been announced, parties have launched poll preparations in the state.

While the LDF and UDF are busy setting up war rooms, the BJP has switched to election mode and submitted a list of probables for 35 assembly seats before the national leadership. Among them, the party hopes that three women – Sobha Surendran, Padmaja Venugopal and R Sreelakha – will be its face in the house.

Though Sobha was keen to contest from Alappuzha district, the party feels she would be the ideal candidate for Palakkad assembly constituency, currently represented by Rahul Mamkootathil.

Though she was considered for the Aroor, Kayamkulam, Haripad and Chengannur seats, NDA ally BDJS was not ready to part with Kayamkulam.

Later, the BJP offered her a choice between Chengannur and Palakkad. Considering her long association with the constituency, Sobha has reportedly decided to contest from Palakkad.