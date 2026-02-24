Centre will provide micro-minority status to Christians: Rijiju to Church

KOCHI: In an attempt to appease the Christian community in Kerala ahead of the assembly polls, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has assured Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil that the Centre will consider the request to accord the community micro-minority status.

The minister who visited Thattil at St Thomas Mount, the church headquarters, in Kochi also conveyed that the concerns raised by the Church will be addressed.

Rijiju arrived at St Thomas Mount alongside BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, vice-president Shone George, and Twenty 20 chairman Sabu Jacob on Monday afternoon. Chandrasekhar said the Union government will invite Pope Leo XIV to visit India.

Earlier, inaugurating the central region office of the NDA at Thrikkakara, Minister Rijiju said the NDA will redraw the political picture of Kerala with this election. The state has immense potential on the development front, but the governments that ruled the state did not have the vision to fulfil the dreams of the people, he said.

The visit of the Union minister gains significance as the BJP is making a renewed attempt to woo the Christian minority ahead of the assembly polls.

Despite the outreach programme taken up two years back, the Christian community has started drifting towards the UDF after the recent reports of attacks on Christian missionaries in north India. However, the decision of the Twenty20 party to join the NDA has ignited hopes of regaining the confidence of the community.

The BJP believes that the influence of Union Minister George Kurian, BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony, veteran leader P C George, and state vice-president Shone George will help the party attract Christian votes in Central Travancore.