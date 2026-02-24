Devikulam in spotlight as high ranges weigh options

IDUKKI: Shaped by contrasting trends from the recent local body polls and the political realignments in Munnar, Devikulam is emerging as a key constituency in the high ranges as Kerala heads towards the assembly elections. Despite a district-wide UDF sweep in the 2025 local polls, the CPM-led LDF managed to retain a crucial foothold in Devikulam, making it one of the few constituencies in Idukki where the Left continues to hold organisational ground.
While the LDF retained the Devikulam block panchayat by winning eight of the 14 wards, the UDF won six. The Left also held on to the tribal-dominated Vattavada and Edamalakkudy panchayats, where expectations around long-pending demands related to land rights, road connectivity, and basic infrastructure remain high.
These pockets have helped the CPM preserve its influence even as the UDF won 14 of the 17 district panchayat seats and seven of the eight block panchayats across Idukki, placing the Left in a largely defensive position.
Adding a new dimension to the constituency’s political churn is the entry of senior leader and former CPM MLA S Rajendran into the BJP, along with leaders and workers from the CPM, CPI, and the Congress.
The BJP, which had a marginal presence in Munnar in the past, has begun consolidating support among estate labourers, taxi drivers, and a sections of workers, signalling an attempt to translate individual defections into an organisational base ahead of the polls.
Political observers say the development could potentially disrupt traditional vote patterns, particularly in plantation areas that have historically played a decisive role in Devikulam.
Addressing a BJP reception in Munnar, Rajendran said his decision to join the party was aimed at ensuring transparency and development in the high ranges.
Alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Munnar Service Cooperative Bank, he demanded a probe into its asset transactions and said he was prepared for a “social audit” of his 40 years in public life. Rajendran also claimed that the BJP’s growing support among plantation workers and local communities reflected dissatisfaction with the existing political fronts in the region.
Sitting MLA A Raja, however, said the LDF is confident of retaining Devikulam.
“We are not concerned about the shift of any senior members to the BJP. Even the mega event held in Munnar saw participation mainly from those who were already in that party, with supporters brought in from Kochi, Bodimett, and neighbouring districts,” Raja said.
Highlighting development initiatives, the CPM legislator said projects worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated in the constituency, including Life Mission housing, road development, and healthcare facilities.
He said the first taluk hospital in Idukki with a cath lab facility, at Adimaly, is set to be inaugurated this month, while proceedings are under way for the construction of a speciality hospital in Munnar to address the travel challenges faced by the residents of Kanthalloor and Marayur.
Road work conforming to BMC standards, connecting Munnar with major tourism centres including Vattavada and Kanthalloor, a new 33-kV substation at Marayur, and the completion of Jal Jeevan Mission projects are being cited as key milestones.
Referring to connectivity in the high ranges, Raja said the work on the long-pending Chilanthiyar-Swamiyarala-Koodalar-Valsapetty-Ollavayal road linking Vattavada and Kanthalloor has moved to the implementation stage.
“The project will be implemented under the PMGSY scheme (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) in a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the state and central governments. In that case, objections from the forest department are unlikely and the work is expected to begin without delay,” he said.