Devikulam in spotlight as high ranges weigh options

IDUKKI: Shaped by contrasting trends from the recent local body polls and the political realignments in Munnar, Devikulam is emerging as a key constituency in the high ranges as Kerala heads towards the assembly elections. Despite a district-wide UDF sweep in the 2025 local polls, the CPM-led LDF managed to retain a crucial foothold in Devikulam, making it one of the few constituencies in Idukki where the Left continues to hold organisational ground.

While the LDF retained the Devikulam block panchayat by winning eight of the 14 wards, the UDF won six. The Left also held on to the tribal-dominated Vattavada and Edamalakkudy panchayats, where expectations around long-pending demands related to land rights, road connectivity, and basic infrastructure remain high.

These pockets have helped the CPM preserve its influence even as the UDF won 14 of the 17 district panchayat seats and seven of the eight block panchayats across Idukki, placing the Left in a largely defensive position.

Adding a new dimension to the constituency’s political churn is the entry of senior leader and former CPM MLA S Rajendran into the BJP, along with leaders and workers from the CPM, CPI, and the Congress.

The BJP, which had a marginal presence in Munnar in the past, has begun consolidating support among estate labourers, taxi drivers, and a sections of workers, signalling an attempt to translate individual defections into an organisational base ahead of the polls.

Political observers say the development could potentially disrupt traditional vote patterns, particularly in plantation areas that have historically played a decisive role in Devikulam.

Addressing a BJP reception in Munnar, Rajendran said his decision to join the party was aimed at ensuring transparency and development in the high ranges.