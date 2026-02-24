Kerala HC gavel silences Kannur corp’s 60-year-old siren

KANNUR: It’s been four days since the siren on Kannur corporation premises, whose sound had synced with the lives of residents over the past 61 years, fell silent. On February 19, a Chief Justice-led bench of the Kerala High Court ordered discontinuation of sounding the siren three times a day, bringing the curtains down on a decades-old tradition that had resonated across Kannur for generations.

The HC issued the order on the petition filed by Prasanthan M, a resident who alleged that he was affected by the continuous and excessive noise pollution caused by the operation of the high-intensity siren.

In his petition, Prasanthan said the siren was installed during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965 to warn people during emergencies. Though it outlived its original purpose, the siren continued to be operated mechanically, causing grave disturbance to the residents of the surrounding areas, he submitted.

However, Kannur Mayor Indira P countered, saying the siren was a heritage symbol of the corporation and deeply connected to the lives of people in the area.

“The siren has long been associated with important public events and observances. On Independence Day, residents and various organisations hoisted the national flag in sync with its sound. The siren also used to be sounded on the death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, and was a signal for people to observe a moment of silence,” said Indira, adding that the corporation will appeal the HC’s decision.

According to some, the sounding of the siren thrice a day — at 6am, 1pm and 6pm — helped generations of residents keep track of time. Shopkeepers, students, workers and homemakers alike grew accustomed to its familiar sound.

M P Rajesh, a former corporation councillor, too, said the siren’s sound has never affected any resident.