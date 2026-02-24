Motivational speaker held for 'attempt to sexually assault' minor in Kerala

KANNUR: A retired higher secondary school principal was arrested in this district for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl who had come to him for counselling, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused, K C Shaju (59), who is also a motivational speaker, was arrested by Muzhakkunnu police on Monday and produced before the Mattannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police said the incident took place about four months ago at the accused's house at Muzhakkunnu area, where the girl had gone seeking counselling support.