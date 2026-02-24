P C George gets minorities panel member offer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With assembly elections around the corner, Poonjar ex-MLA P C George is set to hog the limelight once again. Even as he gets ready to contest as the BJP candidate, the veteran leader is learnt to have got an offer from the BJP central leadership to be the vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Notwithstanding the same, the party has given him indications to go ahead with his candidature from Poonjar.

A former UDF chief whip who was part of different Kerala Congress factions for long, George joined the BJP camp in 2024 after his party Kerala Janapaksham, merged with the BJP. A seven-time legislator from Poonjar, George has won from here in 1980, 1982, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016, when he emerged victorious defeating all the three fronts. However in 2021, he lost to LDF candidate Sebastian Kulathumkal of Kerala Congress (Mani) by 16,817 votes.