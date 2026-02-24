Suresh Gopi to vote in Guruvayur for elections

GURUVAYUR: News that Union Minister Suresh Gopi has registered his vote in Guruvayur for the upcoming assembly elections has kicked up a row, with many questioning the frequent change in the BJP MP’s address in successive elections in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MP had cast his vote mentioning Nettissery in Thrissur corporation as his place of residence. In the 2025 local body elections, he and his family voted in Sasthamangalam of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

For the assembly elections, the actor-politician’s name has been included as voter number 697 at the Guruvayur Devaswom Board English Medium School polling station.

The address listed is a flat he reportedly owns in Achyutham Flats. Located near the temple, Achyutham Flats is one of the oldest apartment complexes in Guruvayur.

Congress leader Anil Akkara said a person who voted in Thiruvananthapuram two months ago is now voting in Guruvayur.