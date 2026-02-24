Thomas Isaac among CPM secretariat members to enter poll fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state’s political climate heats up ahead of the assembly elections, the CPM is set to enter the candidate selection phase. Deviating from its usual practice, a major chunk of the state secretariat members will be in the fray this time around.

Of the 17 members in the secretariat, nine are almost certain to contest, while chances are high in the case of a few others. State secretary M V Govindan has already announced his decision not to contest. Among the others, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet colleagues K N Balagopal, P Rajeeve, Saji Cheriyan, V N Vasavan, and P A Mohamed Riyas, in addition to K K Shailaja, MLA, are most likely to contest.

While central committee member and ex-minister E P Jayarajan is unlikely to contest, T M Thomas Isaac, another central committee member, is in the reckoning for a seat. The former finance minister who had won twice from the now non-existent Mararikulam constituency, from 2001 to 2011, later won twice from Alappuzha (2011 to 2021), which is now represented by party district secretariat member P P Chitharanjan.