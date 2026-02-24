Tirur man’s racing pigeon causes a flutter of excitement

MALAPPURAM: For some, pigeons are birds that flutter between cages and street corners. For others, they are creatures of the open sky. For Shanavas, a native of Tirur, they are competitors trained to test the limits of endurance and speed.

In racing circles, his birds are known for their stamina. Last week, one of his prized pigeons etched its name in Kerala’s pigeon racing community by completing an extraordinary journey. Released from Mumbai, the bird flew nearly 1,000km to Tirur in just 16 hours, a rare feat in long-distance pigeon racing.

Shanavas insists the milestone was no stroke of luck. It was the outcome of years of disciplined training, selective breeding, scientific feeding patterns, and relentless practise. Each pigeon undergoes structured flight sessions, with distances gradually increased to build stamina and sharpen navigational instincts.

“From a young age, I was fond of pigeons. I began rearing them in 2018. In the first year, I was like any other bird keeper. They were either in cages or wandering around my house. In 2021, I joined the Malabar Racing Pigeon Club. That was when I started learning seriously about racing pigeons. From then on, I became deeply interested in training them for long-distance flights,” the 49-year-old said.

Training began with short flights around nearby areas before gradually extending the distance to 10-20km. By 2020, he started participating in competitions. His pigeons first competed in the Bellary track, covering 400km. In 2023, they returned to the same competition and secured second prize, a moment he describes as a major boost.

The following year brought setbacks. Shanavas participated in the Coimbatore track, known for its curved route that makes navigation difficult for pigeons. He lost several birds in that competition. Undeterred, he shifted focus to the Mumbai track in 2025.