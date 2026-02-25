Dedicated digital archive to document art of theyyam across Kerala

MALAPPURAM: After launching a dedicated WhatsApp group and publishing a performance calendar, theyyam enthusiasts in Malabar have stepped into a more ambitious digital venture. The community has begun building a comprehensive wiki page titled ‘Theyyapperuma’ on the platform Miraheze, aiming to document nearly every known theyyam performed across Kerala.

The community-driven initiative seeks to archive detailed information on nearly 400 theyyams once the project is complete. Each entry will present the mythological origins, ritual practices, costume and make-up traditions, distinctive features, and regional variations associated with the ritual art form.

Organisers say the platform will function as both a visual and textual repository. Photographs and performance videos taken by the enthusiasts will be integrated through embedded hyperlinks, offering readers a layered and immersive understanding of the tradition.

“Theyyam Calendar was one of our biggest projects so far. But the calendar is limited to dates and the kavus where a particular theyyam is performed. Through the wiki page, we aim to provide comprehensive details of all the theyyams and their variations performed in Kerala,” said Prabhakaran Kovoor, founder of the Theyyapperuma Miraheze page.

He noted that the wiki will go beyond mythological narratives and temple locations. It will also spotlight the artists who bring each performance to life. “There are many books on theyyam, but they are not easily accessible to everyone. Initially, my idea was to provide basic information about each theyyam.