Kerala Assembly sees drastic decline in sitting days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifteenth Kerala Legislative Assembly registered a record decline in sitting days. The house met for 204 days, an average 41 days a year, lowest ever in three decades. The previous assembly, during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan Government, met for 232 days which averaged 46 days a year.

On Tuesday, the sixteenth session of the 15th KLA adjourned sine die. In all probability, it would be the last day of the current assembly as the elections are expected to be held around April-May this year.

While presenting a summary of the 15th KLA on Tuesday, Speaker A N Shamseer said the house passed the highest-ever number of bills proportional to the number of sitting days.

“It is a proud achievement that the 15th KLA passed the highest-ever number of bills proportional to sitting days. Of the 195 government bills, 168 were passed and the rest were legally excluded - a rare feat,” he said.

The ‘proud achievement’ cited by the Speaker, however, raises serious concerns over the erosion in legislative proceedings - debate on laws and discussions on matters of public concern.

“We are witnessing a declining trend in sittings by Parliament and state assemblies and there is a general demand for longer durations and meaningful deliberations there.