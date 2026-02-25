Kerala High Court criticises govt’s bulk messaging campaign, says it’s intrusion of privacy

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that there is “prima facie, an intrusion of privacy,” in the alleged use of personal data of government employees by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to send bulk WhatsApp and email messages highlighting the government achievements.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Rasheed Ahammed, Associate Professor at KTM College, Kollam, and Anil Kumar K M, clerical assistant, General Administration Department, Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioners alleged that personal data submitted for official purposes was accessed and misused for promotional messaging ahead of the Assembly elections.

When the matter came up, the court questioned how the chief minister accessed the data and what safeguards were in place. “If it is not the chief minister, somebody else has accessed the data and sent the messages,” the court observed and asked “What’s the protection for individual data?​“

The government pleader submitted that the messages were sent through a business account. The court then asked who manages the account and what protection exists if multiple persons have access to individual data. It remarked that the chief minister would not be personally handling such a business account.