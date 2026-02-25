National leaders’ absence in Puthuyuga Yatra sparks buzz over AICC backing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The absence of national Congress leaders in the V D Satheesan-led ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’, even 19 days after launch on February 6, has triggered discussions in party circles and beyond, especially about the extent of support the initiative enjoys from the high command.

The yatra spearheaded by the leader of opposition aims to mobilise public opinion and consolidating the UDF’s position in the run up to the assembly elections. It began from Kasaragod and has covered 10 districts so far.

Though it is being projected as a major success in initiating outreach ahead of the crucial polls, the yatra is yet to see the presence of any senior leader from the Congress’ central leadership. As of now, it is known that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the event’s culmination in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

Sources in the Congress said a list containing the names of national leaders was submitted to the high command before the yatra commenced. High-profile leaders such as Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and former Union minister P Chidambaram figured in the list. “We had planned for those national leaders to address the yatra at district headquarters,” said a Congress leader.

When contacted, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal told TNIE that the “high command will be sending some leaders in the coming days.”