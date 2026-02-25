Overseer arrested with Rs 15 lakh bribe in vigilance trap, highest seizure in Kerala

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday night arrested an overseer of the Puthankurish Grama Panchayat in a trap case for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for issuing a completion certificate for a newly constructed warehouse.

Officials said this is the highest bribe amount ever seized in a trap case in the history of Vigilance in the state.

The accused has been identified as Deepesh Kumar, overseer of Puthankurish Grama Panchayat under Vadavukod in Ernakulam district, and a native of Haripuram in Kasaragod.

According to Vigilance officials, the complainant, a native of Panampally in Ernakulam, had submitted an online application on January 21, 2026, seeking a completion certificate for a warehouse constructed within the limits of Puthankurish Grama Panchayat for his transportation company.