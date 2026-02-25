Overseer arrested with Rs 15 lakh bribe in vigilance trap, highest seizure in Kerala

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday night arrested an overseer of the Puthankurish Grama Panchayat in a trap case for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for issuing a completion certificate for a newly constructed warehouse.
Officials said this is the highest bribe amount ever seized in a trap case in the history of Vigilance in the state.
The accused has been identified as Deepesh Kumar, overseer of Puthankurish Grama Panchayat under Vadavukod in Ernakulam district, and a native of Haripuram in Kasaragod.
According to Vigilance officials, the complainant, a native of Panampally in Ernakulam, had submitted an online application on January 21, 2026, seeking a completion certificate for a warehouse constructed within the limits of Puthankurish Grama Panchayat for his transportation company.
During a site inspection, Deepesh Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for issuing the completion certificate.
When the complainant informed him that he could not arrange such a huge amount, the accused allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 15 lakh following further telephonic conversations.
On Monday, February 23, when the complainant met the overseer in person, the accused allegedly directed him to hand over the bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh near the Kakkanad Collectorate by 9 pm on Tuesday night.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Ernakulam Unit. Acting on his complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap and monitored the transaction.
At around 9.15 pm on Tuesday night, Vigilance officials caught Deepesh Kumar red handed near the Kakkanad Collectorate while he was allegedly accepting the bribe. The seized amount included Rs 5 lakh in cash and Rs 10 lakh in cheques.
The accused was taken into custody and will be produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. Further investigation is under way.