Rs 2,134-crore Wayanad Tunnel Road project gets final environmental nod

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: The ambitious Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project has officially crossed its final regulatory hurdle. On Tuesday (February 24), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted the critical Stage-II (Final) Clearance, effectively green-lighting the diversion of 17.263 hectares of forest land for construction.

The authorisation, issued by the Ministry’s Regional Office in Bengaluru, transitions the project from a years-long vision into a high-intensity construction phase. Minister for Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas hailed the approval as a definitive step that allows the state to bypass the perennially congested and ecologically fragile Thamarassery Ghat Road with a reliable, all-weather alternative.

Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph, who has been closely monitoring the project’s ground-level progress, revealed that the Kozhikode side of the tunnel is poised for immediate action. According to Linto Joseph, preparatory works - including the establishment of camp sheds, temporary bridges, and crusher units - have been ongoing for the past five months to ensure that no time is lost once the final clearance arrives. “Stage 2 clearance is the final approval for the project. Initially, a Stage 1 clearance is granted conditionally, where the central committee evaluates if all environmental stipulations are being met. Having satisfied those conditions, we now have full authorisation to proceed,” Linto Joseph stated.

The MLA provided a specific timeline for the commencement of tunnel boring, noting that the Kozhikode end is currently ahead of schedule. “We are now ready to begin the actual boring process. On the Kozhikode side, we expect the first blast to initiate tunnel construction in the first week of March,” Linto Joseph said.