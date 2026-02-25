Rs 2,134-crore Wayanad Tunnel Road project gets final environmental nod
KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: The ambitious Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project has officially crossed its final regulatory hurdle. On Tuesday (February 24), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted the critical Stage-II (Final) Clearance, effectively green-lighting the diversion of 17.263 hectares of forest land for construction.
The authorisation, issued by the Ministry’s Regional Office in Bengaluru, transitions the project from a years-long vision into a high-intensity construction phase. Minister for Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas hailed the approval as a definitive step that allows the state to bypass the perennially congested and ecologically fragile Thamarassery Ghat Road with a reliable, all-weather alternative.
Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph, who has been closely monitoring the project’s ground-level progress, revealed that the Kozhikode side of the tunnel is poised for immediate action. According to Linto Joseph, preparatory works - including the establishment of camp sheds, temporary bridges, and crusher units - have been ongoing for the past five months to ensure that no time is lost once the final clearance arrives. “Stage 2 clearance is the final approval for the project. Initially, a Stage 1 clearance is granted conditionally, where the central committee evaluates if all environmental stipulations are being met. Having satisfied those conditions, we now have full authorisation to proceed,” Linto Joseph stated.
The MLA provided a specific timeline for the commencement of tunnel boring, noting that the Kozhikode end is currently ahead of schedule. “We are now ready to begin the actual boring process. On the Kozhikode side, we expect the first blast to initiate tunnel construction in the first week of March,” Linto Joseph said.
While the Kozhikode side prepares for blasting, work on the Meppadi (Wayanad) side is focusing on clearing massive amounts of soil. Linto Joseph, MLA, added that site preparation on the Wayanad end would likely take another one-and-a-half months before boring commences there.
The 8.73-km twin tunnel is being executed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with the Kerala PWD overseeing the work. Funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a cost of `2,134.5 crore, the contract has been awarded to a consortium including Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon. The ambitious project is expected to be completed in four years. Once completed, the tunnel will stand as one of the longest in India, fundamentally altering the economic landscape of Wayanad by providing a direct, high-speed link to the coastal plains of Kozhikode.
As specified in the Stage-II (Final) clearance issued by MoEFCC, the construction of the tunnel is bound by 24 stringent conditions. These mandates are designed to ensure that the underground engineering does not compromise the ecological integrity of the Western Ghats. To compensate for the diversion of 17.263 hectares, the state must undertake Compensatory Afforestation across several villages in Wayanad, including Kollivayal and Chullikkad. The forest department is mandated to plant at least 1,000 saplings per hectare within a two-year window.
Cleared, but conditions apply
Other strict mandates
No labour camps or additional transport paths are permitted within forest land
Tree felling must be kept to absolute minimum (currently limited to 124 trees)
Surface activities prohibited above the tunnel to preserve the forest canopy
The Net Present Value (NPV) of diverted land must be paid to the central exchequer
The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of respective region is mandated to monitor the project work regularly to ensure every environmental condition is met during the construction phase
All activities must strictly adhere to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, ensuring no disruption to animal corridors or habitats
Summing up 4 years
The project’s journey through corridors of power has been rigorous, spanning nearly four years of environmental scrutiny
July 2022: State submits forest land diversion proposal.
March 2023: Central government grants Stage-I (In-principle) approval.
February 6, 2026: The Regional Empowered Committee formally accepts the final compliance report.
February 24, 2026: Stage-II clearance officially issued.