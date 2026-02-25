Sabarimala, Rahul Mamkootathil rows stir political waters

PATHANAMTHITTA: From the controversy surrounding the Sabarimala gold theft to the political storm over the Rahul Mamkootathil sexual assault case, a series of high-voltage issues are expected to shape electoral narratives in Adoor.

A constituency reserved for the scheduled caste in Pathanamthitta district, Adoor continues to present a complex electoral picture marked by interesting shifts in vote shares.

The constituency comprises the Adoor and Pandalam municipalities and the panchayats of Pandalam Thekkekkara, Thumpamon, Kodumon, Ezhamkulam, Erathu, Pallikkal and Kadampanad. CPI leader Chittayam Gopakumar has represented the seat for the past three terms.

Adoor, which has tended to favour sitting MLAs, was once a Congress bastion. For two decades, beginning 1991, Adoor sent Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to the assembly for four consecutive terms. In 2011, the CPM-led LDF wrested back the seat and it has since remained with the Left.

Despite the shadow of the Sabarimala controversy, the LDF is banking on its development track record, even as the front can hardly overlook the enduring popularity of Chittayam, though the candidates are yet to be announced.

“Over the past decade, the ruling front has carried out extensive infrastructure development in the region, particularly in the health and education sectors. The constituency has witnessed visible growth with new markets, smart anganwadis, stadium, court complex, and several government institutions. This development has been reflected in the assembly as well. I am confident the LDF will retain the seat this time too with a comfortable majority,” Chittayam told TNIE.

Though the UDF has attempted a revival in Adoor, factionalism has turned out to be an embarrassment for the Congress.