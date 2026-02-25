SIT formed to probe attack on female student inside IIT Palakkad campus

PALAKKAD: In a disturbing security breach at one of the country's premier technical institutions, a 21-year-old woman student was attacked inside the Nila campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad on Monday evening, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and sparking nationwide concern over campus safety.

The fourth-year Data Science and Engineering student, hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu, was assaulted around 7:45 pm while she was walking alone from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Academic Block to Kedaram, the students' mess facility.

She suffered a deep, six-centimetre-long head injury on the left side of her forehead, reportedly inflicted with a wooden plank or a similar object.

Institute authorities said she was taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to a medical college hospital in Coimbatore. “She is out of danger and recovering,” officials confirmed.

The attack, carried out in a dark stretch allegedly lacking CCTV coverage, has raised serious questions about surveillance and perimeter security across the sprawling 600-acre campus.

The Kasaba police have registered a case under BNS Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint).

A senior police officer involved in the investigation said the possibility of insider involvement is being closely examined. “The specific location where the incident occurred did not have CCTV surveillance. The assailant appears to have known the terrain well. While outsider intrusion cannot be ruled out, the insider angle is a strong line of inquiry,” the officer said.

The Palakkad district police chief visited the campus and announced the constitution of an SIT led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police to fast-track the probe. Forensic experts have inspected the scene and collected material evidence.