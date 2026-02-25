Sreedharan unveils revised Kerala high-speed rail plan, project cost cut to Rs 56,500 crore

MALAPPURAM: ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan has unveiled a revised design for the proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) line, stating that the changes would significantly reduce both the construction cost and the project completion. According to the modified plan, the high-speed rail will cover the 465-km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Presenting a fresh report on the project at a press conference held at his newly opened office in Ponnani, Sreedharan said the updated alignment now includes Pathanamthitta.

“Design modifications and structural changes will help reduce the financial burden and shorten the overall project timeline,” he said.

According to him, the revised estimate pegs the total cost at Rs 56,500 crore, compared to the earlier projection of around Rs 80,000 crore.

“The line will be mostly elevated (about 445 km) and only about 20km will be underground. Only passenger trains will run on this. The advantage is that axle loads will be only 16 tonnes, as against 25 tonnes for broad gauge. This will make the elevated structures light and sleek, apart from saving in cost by over 20%,” he said.

The proposed service will operate at a speed of 200 km per hour and have 20 stations.“The first station will be Thiruvananthapuram, which will be an underground one. From there, the airport will be connected through a tunnel. The line will then be aligned through Kottarakkara, Pathanamthitta and Tiruvalla. After Thrissur, it will go straight to the Malappuram and Karipur Airport station via Pattambi. The earlier proposal to include Kunnamkulam has been dropped,” Sreedharan said.

He said the corridor will be a double track on standard gauge.“The stations will be Thiruvananthapuram, Airport, Varkala, Kollam, Kottarakkara, Pathanamthitta,Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Vaikom, Ernakulam, Nedumbassery airport, Thrissur, Pattambi, Malappuram, Karipur airport, Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara, Thalassery and Kannur,” he said.