The curious case of missing children reaching Kerala from other states

KOCHI: For nearly four months, uncertainty was the constant companion of a 17-year-old girl who had gone missing from Assam. The language barrier made it difficult for police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ernakulam to locate her family.

However, at the end of a protracted process involving Childline, Sakhi One Stop Centre, and other agencies, she was handed over to her parents from Hailakandi district of Assam.

“The police found her wandering in the Aluva KSRTC bus stand and handed her over to us. Since then we had been trying to trace her family. She did not speak Hindi. So it was difficult to get her whereabouts, thus delaying the process. However, with the help of several agencies, we were able to send her back with her parents a few days ago,” said Ullas Madhu, chairperson, CWC Ernakulam. The girl had mistakenly boarded the train along with migrant workers and arrived in Aluva.

In 2025, as many as 47 children were identified by CWC Ernakulam. Of these, 35 were handed back to their parents. Three days ago, an 11-year-old boy from Pune arrived at Ernakulam South railway station. Upon investigation, it was found that he boarded the train after a quarrel with his parents and subsequently arrived in Kochi.

“Since his family resides in an urban area, it was easy for us to locate them. The Pune police also supported us. Once his father identified him, he took a flight to Kochi and took his son after submitting the documents.