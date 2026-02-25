Three members of a family held at Kerala's Venganoor for smuggling ganja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family were arrested by the anti-narcotics wing of Thiruvananthapuram city police from Venganoor on Tuesday night while they were allegedly trafficking 21 kg of ganja in a car.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ananthan aka Carlos (38), belonging to Pound Kadavu, his wife Bindu (33), and Bindu's mother Damayanthi (60).

"The trio were travelling with Ananthan's three children to disguise their journey as a pleasure trip", police sources claimed.

The ganja was found concealed in the boot of the car after the cops intercepted the vehicle near Venganoor temple.

The ganja was allegedly procured from Tamil Nadu and was being transported to Thiruvananthapuram for retail sale.

"Bindu had been arrested before in a similar narcotics case", the police said.