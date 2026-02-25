Triple talaq via SMS: FIR registered against husband in Kerala's Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police have registered an FIR against a 32-year-old man after his wife alleged that he pronounced triple talaq through an SMS.

The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint filed by a 31-year-old woman, a native of Alappuzha. The accused has been identified as Suhail (32), son of Azeezkutty, a resident of Thrikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha district.

According to the FIR, the couple got married on September 18, 2016, in accordance with Islamic religious customs. The complainant alleged that her husband subjected her to harassment by demanding additional dowry and frequently picking quarrels.

She further stated that she was allegedly compelled to live separately in a hostel in Muvattupuzha due to the harassment.

While she was staying there, the accused allegedly contacted her from two different phone numbers on May 21, 2025, and February 4, 2026, verbally abused her and threatened to kill her.

The woman also alleged that she received an SMS from her husband in which he pronounced triple talaq.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cruelty by husband.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 were also invoked, which declare instant triple talaq void and illegal and prescribe punishment for its pronouncement.

Further investigation is under way.