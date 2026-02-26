Digital campaigns to power Kerala's 100 crore poll economy

MALAPPURAM: As assembly elections near, the political battle in Kerala is unfolding as fiercely online as it is on the ground.
From data-driven messaging to coordinated digital war rooms, parties are investing heavily in professional public relations (PR) campaigns. Industry insiders estimate that election-linked PR activity in the state, from social media campaigns to pasting roadside posters, could cross `100 crore in the coming months.
All three major fronts have activated expansive outreach machinery, blending social media campaigns, targeted narratives and consultancy support.
The LDF has launched irundakalam.com, a website highlighting what it describes as corruption and administrative failures under the previous UDF government. The portal has reportedly crossed 1 lakh visits. A parallel social media campaign titled ‘Satheeshante Nunakal’ targets Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, countering alleged misinformation. Another initiative centred on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) allows users to scan a QR code to review projects implemented during the LDF’s tenure.
Within the LDF, digital operations — from General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s widely shared troll posts to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official updates — are coordinated by a media team headed by former journalist M V Nikesh Kumar.
“We have teams for each minister and MLA. All content is carefully curated by Left-wing media professionals hired from party’s own channel and newspaper.
Our focus is to present the softer, personal side of leaders rather than only development work,” a source associated with the LDF media team said. The shift, said the source, followed reactions to a video of CPM general secretary M A Baby washing dishes during a party outreach programme.
The Congress camp is working under political consultant Sunil Kanugolu with an agenda-setting strategy. This involves fixing the day’s political narrative early in the day and amplifying it through television debates, digital platforms and supportive media outlets to compel rivals to respond.
A Congress insider cited recent controversies as examples. “Speculations about KC(M)’s return to UDF were deliberate, so that the issue dominated media discussions until Jose K Mani clarified his position. That helped create a perception of instability within LDF. Similarly, when LDF’s cyber campaign gained traction, we floated reports of internal friction within their cyber wing. It was a short-term tactic.”
For the BJP, digital outreach is driven by its in-house IT apparatus along with support from a Tamil Nadu-based consultancy firm. However, party leaders stress that online campaigns cannot replace direct voter engagement. “Social media has impact, but nothing matches a leader speaking directly to voters,” said a former head of the BJP’s IT wing.
The financial scale of operations is substantial. On average, each candidate is expected to spend `15-`20 lakh on social media outreach alone, though industry players say actual costs are often higher.
“A major share of spending goes towards tools and dissemination. Content must be shot, edited and boosted through paid promotions. Entertainment pages with millions of followers are sometimes purchased and converted into political campaign platforms for instant reach. There is no doubt that in the coming three months the PR business industry will cross `100-crore margin,” said a PR agency team on condition of anonymity.
PR services have also become crucial for seat aspirants. Agencies offer tiered packages to build visibility months before ticket distribution, aiming to create an ‘aura’ that attracts party leadership.
Producing eight mobile-shot reels typically costs between `25,000 and `50,000, while DSLR-based productions and structured campaign strategies command significantly higher fees. Many agencies operate on three-month contracts, managing scripting, filming and posting schedules.
PR professionals argue that structured communication is now integral to electoral politics. “Traditional outreach alone cannot effectively reach younger voters. To connect with them, parties must engage through platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Reddit. Posters and pamphlets are no longer enough. They should be integrated with new-gen strategies,” said PR expert Sethu Raj Kadaikkal.