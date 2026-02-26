Digital campaigns to power Kerala's 100 crore poll economy

MALAPPURAM: As assembly elections near, the political battle in Kerala is unfolding as fiercely online as it is on the ground.

From data-driven messaging to coordinated digital war rooms, parties are investing heavily in professional public relations (PR) campaigns. Industry insiders estimate that election-linked PR activity in the state, from social media campaigns to pasting roadside posters, could cross `100 crore in the coming months.

All three major fronts have activated expansive outreach machinery, blending social media campaigns, targeted narratives and consultancy support.

The LDF has launched irundakalam.com, a website highlighting what it describes as corruption and administrative failures under the previous UDF government. The portal has reportedly crossed 1 lakh visits. A parallel social media campaign titled ‘Satheeshante Nunakal’ targets Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, countering alleged misinformation. Another initiative centred on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) allows users to scan a QR code to review projects implemented during the LDF’s tenure.

Within the LDF, digital operations — from General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s widely shared troll posts to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official updates — are coordinated by a media team headed by former journalist M V Nikesh Kumar.

“We have teams for each minister and MLA. All content is carefully curated by Left-wing media professionals hired from party’s own channel and newspaper.

Our focus is to present the softer, personal side of leaders rather than only development work,” a source associated with the LDF media team said. The shift, said the source, followed reactions to a video of CPM general secretary M A Baby washing dishes during a party outreach programme.