Eyeing Christian votes, Kerala BJP embarks on grand plan for Central Travancore

KOTTAYAM: With assembly elections drawing near, the BJP has embarked on a comprehensive strategy for Central Travancore, seeking to make inroads into the Catholic vote base.

As part of the plan formulated by the party’s central leadership, the BJP intends to field influential Christian figures in prominent, Christian-dominated constituencies across Central Travancore this time.

The BJP’s game plan involves fielding Catholic candidates such as Union Minister George Kurian, BJP state vice-president Shone George, general secretary Anoop Antony and senior leader P C George in adjacent constituencies in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

While Shone and Anoop have already commenced groundwork in Pala and Tiruvalla constituencies, respectively, as per the directions of the Central leadership, reports indicate that George Kurian is expected to contest from Kanjirappally and P C George is likely to run in Poonjar.

“Fielding prominent Christian leaders in adjacent constituencies such as Pala, Poonjar, Kanjirappally and Tiruvalla will definitely create a wave among Christian voters. While the NDA holds winnability in all four constituencies, victory in Pala and Tiruvalla is almost certain,” said a BJP leader in Kottayam.

The BJP Kottayam East and West district committees, along with senior leaders, have already urged Kurian to contest in one of the constituencies within the Kottayam district.

Although party sources have not confirmed whether the BJP central leadership has directed Kurian to run, strong rumours suggest he will be contesting from Kanjirappally.