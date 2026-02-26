Eyeing Christian votes, Kerala BJP embarks on grand plan for Central Travancore

KOTTAYAM: With assembly elections drawing near, the BJP has embarked on a comprehensive strategy for Central Travancore, seeking to make inroads into the Catholic vote base.
As part of the plan formulated by the party’s central leadership, the BJP intends to field influential Christian figures in prominent, Christian-dominated constituencies across Central Travancore this time.
The BJP’s game plan involves fielding Catholic candidates such as Union Minister George Kurian, BJP state vice-president Shone George, general secretary Anoop Antony and senior leader P C George in adjacent constituencies in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.
While Shone and Anoop have already commenced groundwork in Pala and Tiruvalla constituencies, respectively, as per the directions of the Central leadership, reports indicate that George Kurian is expected to contest from Kanjirappally and P C George is likely to run in Poonjar.
“Fielding prominent Christian leaders in adjacent constituencies such as Pala, Poonjar, Kanjirappally and Tiruvalla will definitely create a wave among Christian voters. While the NDA holds winnability in all four constituencies, victory in Pala and Tiruvalla is almost certain,” said a BJP leader in Kottayam.
The BJP Kottayam East and West district committees, along with senior leaders, have already urged Kurian to contest in one of the constituencies within the Kottayam district.
Although party sources have not confirmed whether the BJP central leadership has directed Kurian to run, strong rumours suggest he will be contesting from Kanjirappally.
At the same time, there are differing opinions within party’s local leadership regarding the emphasis placed on Christian leaders, and ignoring party’s traditional Hindu voter base.
A prominent leader pointed out that fielding a Christian candidate in Kanjirappally may not be beneficial to the party, taking into account communal dynamics of the constituency.
“After the 2008 delimitation, the communal equations in Kanjirappally constituency changed. This is evident from the voting patterns observed in the last two or three assembly elections.
Despite having served as a Union Minister, Alphons Kannanthanam was unable to secure as many votes in 2021 as V N Manoj did in 2016,” said the leader.
There is also discontent regarding the candidacy of Shone and his father George in two adjacent constituencies such as Pala and Poonjar. Critics argue that this strategy could alienate the party’s traditional Hindu voters.
“The current political climate in Kerala does not suggest that Christian communities will rally behind the BJP. If the party continues to focus on appeasing Christian communities, it risks significant losses among its traditional Hindu voter base, while potentially not gaining the anticipated support from Christian voters,” said a leader.