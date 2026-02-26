KERA Nawodhan scheme to revive 30k ‘fallow’ hectares brings hopes in Kerala

KOCHI: The KERA Nawodhan scheme launched by the agriculture department to improve food production and empower the farmers has ignited hope among the farmer community.

The scheme aims to enable cultivation on 30% of the 1 lakh hectares of fallow land through collaborative partnership between landowners and farmers. It will facilitate landowners and skilled farmers or investors to work together without any transfer of land ownership rights.

The `2,365.5 crore KERA (Kerala climate resilient agri value chain modernisation) project, implemented with financial and technical assistance from the World Bank, aims to transform the agriculture sector in Kerala by adapting modern technology. Nawodhan is an official component of the KERA project which opens up major commercial farming opportunities for investors, farmer collectives, agri-startups, and Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) who have financial resources and agricultural expertise but do not own farmland. The loan component is `1,865 crore and the project will end in November 2029. The repayment will start after 6.5 years and the loan tenure is 17.5 years.

“KERA is a decisive step towards climate-smart farming, ensuring higher productivity with lower carbon emissions and stronger resilience to climate change. Through scientific collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute, KERA will modernise paddy cultivation and position the state as a leader in low-carbon agriculture, laying the foundation for a more secure and profitable future for our farming community,” said Agriculture minister P Prasad.

M Thomas, a resident of Pampampallam in Palakkad, said, “I have taken 3 acres of land for cultivation under the Nawodhan scheme and the agreement was signed in December 2025.