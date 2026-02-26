Kerala Congress leader Chennithala alleges massive data leak

PATHANAMTHITTA: Alleging a massive breach of personal data linked to the ongoing election campaign, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused the chief minister’s office (CMO) of orchestrating the collection of sensitive details of government employees across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala released a letter dated December 31, 2025, purportedly sent by Sreeram Sambasiva Rao, officer on special duty to the Chief Minister, to the chief mission director. The letter reportedly sought the transfer of complete personal details of government employees from the K-Smart application to the public relations department (PRD).

Chennithala said the communication stated that the government was launching a digital platform ‘Centralised Notification Hub for Government Services,’ with preparatory work underway under the PRD. As part of the initiative, departments were instructed to furnish employee data from K-Smart in Excel format, including phone number, name, age, and local body details.

He alleged that the timing of the data collection -- ahead of the polls -- raises concerns about the possible misuse of sensitive data of lakhs of government staff and pensioners.