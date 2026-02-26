Kerala Minister Veena injured in KSU protest; CM Pinarayi lambasts ‘heinous politics’

‘CPM’s claim is baseless, part of political drama’

Tensions escalated in Kannur following the incident, as SFI workers staged a protest in front of the Kannur DCC office. The demonstration soon drew the attention of Congress workers, who were at the office. This led to a heated verbal exchange between the two groups, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. Police personnel quickly reached the scene, preventing the situation from spiralling further.

Condemning the alleged attack on the minister, Pinarayi said it was not a protest demonstration but the violent act of a group of aggressors. “The minister was attacked and injured while walking towards the platform,” the CM said in a statement.

He emphasised the state’s achievements in healthcare, noting: “Kerala has the best healthcare system in India. It is acknowledged by all official agencies. Yet, some incidents are exaggerated, and attacks are carried out against a minister who has no involvement in them. This cannot be seen as politics, but only as a distortion of politics.”

Accusing the Congress leadership of instigating violence, Pinarayi said: “They must not think that by unleashing their followers, they can disrupt law and order or create chaos in the state. This is an attack against women. It was the Congress leadership that sent Youth Congress workers to trespass into the health minister’s official residence and place wreaths there.”

Reacting to the developments, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the KSU activists did not attack the minister, and it was Veena who shouted at them. “It is evident from the video that the minister was shouting at them and no KSU activist reached near her. Only two or three workers staged the protest while more than 35 police personnel protected her. The party will examine more visuals and if any KSU activist committed any mistake, the party will take stringent action against them,” Satheesan told reporters in Alappuzha.

Kannur MP K Sudhakaran said the CPM’s claim on attack against the minister was “baseless and part of a political drama”. “The visuals of the incident clearly show that there was no connection between the alleged attack and claims of injuries. KSU students were protesting in a democratic manner. Eyewitness statements and available information clearly indicate that they did not attack the minister,” he said.

Earlier, YC workers staged protests against Veena in various parts of the district. The protesters gathered on road sides and public places where the minister was scheduled to pass through, raising slogans and waving black flags.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevailed in front of the Town Police Station in Kannur when cops blocked Congress leaders who went there to meet the arrested KSU workers. Finally, a few leaders, including DCC president Martin George, were allowed to enter the station.