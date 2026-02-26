Kerala's Irinjalakuda set for keen contest as parties jostle amid electoral uncertainty

THRISSUR : As political fronts in the state look to cut through the fog of election for a clearer picture of governance, the fate of Irinjalakuda, the land of Madhava of Sangamagrama, remains shrouded in unpredictability -- albeit an interesting one.
With its sole municipal area holding a Christian majority, the constituency has refused to be tied down to a single political front, rather choosing to have a mind of its own -- a mentality largely reflected in Lonappan Nambadan’s uninterrupted four-term run -- as an independent backed by the ruling LDF -- from 1982-96.
As a constituency that is no political party or person’s preserve, Irinjalakuda is expected to witness a tough fight this time round. While reports have emerged about Higher Education Minister R Bindu seeking a second mandate, there is no clarity on who she could take on.
There is a strong chance of the Kerala Congress fielding three-time MLA Thomas Unniyadan, even as the Youth Congress had already approached its parent leadership with a claim to the seat.
“By trouncing the LDF, the Congress marked its resurgence in Irinjalakuda in the recent local-body election. We have high hopes for the assembly election, with people in the mood for new governance. A suitable candidate who can win the hearts of the people should be fielded to reclaim the seat,” a senior Congress leader in the district said.
Sidharthan Kattungal and Jose Thanickal, who both represented Irinjalakuda for a single term, gave the Congress a good name. Unniyadan, who was legislator from 2001-11, was also popular.
With M P Jackson being elected municipality chairman, a group of Congressmen has been pushing the name of former municipal chair Sonia Giri.
If Bindu and Sonia receive the nod, Irinjalakuda will play host to a rare electoral fight involving two women – something that is certain to hold media and public attention.
The controversial Karuvannur bank scam, which hit the public spotlight in 2020, did not upset the CPM bandwagon in 2021. Bindu won by a margin of more than 5,000 votes.
Moreover, in the 2025 local body polls, apart from the municipality and Aloor panchayat, all the other six rural segments that make up the constituency stood with the LDF.
“Despite all the hullabaloo and competition from the BJP, LDF members got re-elected to the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. Though Congress boycotted the election, it is a testament to the work we have been doing to revive a bank that has supported the life of many people,” a local left leader said.
Though Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi highlighted the scam throughout his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP hasn’t been able to make much of it.
In the 2021 assembly election, despite fielding former IPS officer Jacob Thomas, the NDA failed to leave a lasting impact. It now plans to field a person well-known in the locality as candidate.
Though repeated accidents on the Kodungallur-Thrissur Road have been a major talking point, it is unlikely to sway voters. The interventions made to transform the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) in Kallettumkara will work in favour of the LDF.
As the wait of Karuvannur bank depositors for their money prolongs, the issue is expected to generate more political heat in a constituency that has no clear favourite, as of now.