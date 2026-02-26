Kerala's Irinjalakuda set for keen contest as parties jostle amid electoral uncertainty

THRISSUR : As political fronts in the state look to cut through the fog of election for a clearer picture of governance, the fate of Irinjalakuda, the land of Madhava of Sangamagrama, remains shrouded in unpredictability -- albeit an interesting one.

With its sole municipal area holding a Christian majority, the constituency has refused to be tied down to a single political front, rather choosing to have a mind of its own -- a mentality largely reflected in Lonappan Nambadan’s uninterrupted four-term run -- as an independent backed by the ruling LDF -- from 1982-96.

As a constituency that is no political party or person’s preserve, Irinjalakuda is expected to witness a tough fight this time round. While reports have emerged about Higher Education Minister R Bindu seeking a second mandate, there is no clarity on who she could take on.

There is a strong chance of the Kerala Congress fielding three-time MLA Thomas Unniyadan, even as the Youth Congress had already approached its parent leadership with a claim to the seat.

“By trouncing the LDF, the Congress marked its resurgence in Irinjalakuda in the recent local-body election. We have high hopes for the assembly election, with people in the mood for new governance. A suitable candidate who can win the hearts of the people should be fielded to reclaim the seat,” a senior Congress leader in the district said.

Sidharthan Kattungal and Jose Thanickal, who both represented Irinjalakuda for a single term, gave the Congress a good name. Unniyadan, who was legislator from 2001-11, was also popular.

With M P Jackson being elected municipality chairman, a group of Congressmen has been pushing the name of former municipal chair Sonia Giri.