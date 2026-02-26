Kochi Corporation’s Yesudas museum plan hits roadblock

KOCHI: The disharmony won’t be music to the ears! The Kochi corporation’s ambitious plan to acquire the childhood home of legendary musician K J Yesudas and convert it into a museum appears to have hit a sour note almost as soon as it was announced.

In its 2026-27 budget presented on Tuesday, the civic body earmarked `6 crore for the project, which includes setting up a museum at the Bastion Road residence in Fort Kochi and developing a “musical street” as a tribute to the Ganagandharvan, as Yesudas is endearingly called.

However, the current owner has made it clear he has no intention of handing over the property, raising questions over whether the corporation did its groundwork before making the announcement.

C A Nazer, a Fort Kochi-based trader who purchased the property several years ago and now runs a hotel there, said the corporation has not even approached him.

“A few years ago, I had plans to hand over the property to anyone or sell it. Later, I renovated the building and leased it to other parties to run restaurants and cafes. Now I operate a hotel on the premises. There is also another restaurant. The corporation has not discussed the project with me. At present, I have no plan to hand over the property,” Nazer said.

His categorical refusal clearly indicates that the civic body announced the proposal without consulting the property owner.

The house, where Yesudas was born and brought up, was earlier owned by his younger brothers. It was later sold to another Fort Kochi native, from whom Nazer acquired it.