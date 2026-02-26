Malappuram’s ‘Pakistan Mukku’ reclaims identity as Vadakkekara

MALAPPURAM: Shedding a decades-old colloquial tag, the area long referred to as ‘Pakistan Mukku’ in Edayoor grama panchayat has been officially renamed ‘Vadakkekara’, as residents move to reclaim its historical identity.

A new signboard bearing the name Vadakkekara was recently installed by local residents, marking what they describe as a conscious effort to discard an outdated and uncomfortable nickname.

Though never part of official government records, the label ‘Pakistan Mukku’ had gained currency over the years. What began as a joke gradually became a widely used reference among travellers and visitors.

Residents say the name was loosely linked to the area’s predominantly Muslim population in the past and increasingly felt inappropriate and misrepresentative. Over time, a casual expression evolved into an identity many no longer wished to carry.

With the backing of community elders, local residents proposed restoring the name Vadakkekara, recalling its past as a prominent commercial centre and its present status as the main town of the panchayat.

“Edayoor panchayat traditionally had a Muslim-majority population. In the fourth ward, Mannathparamb, nearly 99.9 % of residents are Muslims. It was common for the Muslim League to secure a large share of votes here. Decades ago, some political groups mockingly began referring to the area as ‘Pakistan Mukku’, similar to how the Sangh Parivar in north India labels the Muslim League flag as the Pakistan flag,” said Mannathparamb ward councillor Hassan Mulakkal.

He said the name, though initially used in jest, gradually entered common parlance. “Even visitors began using it. Although it never appeared in official records, government officials occasionally used the term. At one point, a Water Authority staff member mentioned ‘Pakistan Mukku’ in a WhatsApp message about water distribution. That was when we decided to formally communicate that the name would no longer be used,” he added.