Message adhered to procedures: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that his personal message to government employees adhered to legal procedures.

The government had decided to form a “centralised notification hub for government services” to disseminate information about the various services and benefits from the government to different sections of people, the CM said, adding that as part of this, the government started sending information on the services of various departments to the people concerned. The IT Mission is the official agency of the government for information gathering and dissemination, Pinarayi said in a statement. The leader of the opposition’s press briefing revealed that the government followed all due procedures in sending messages, the CM said. “Though he claimed data breach, the documents released by him showed that all official procedures were followed.

“He misinterpreted the government letter to follow due procedures and claimed that something was wrong,” Pinarayi said. “The letter speaks about the purpose of the centralised hub, which is to prepare a data lake. In the era of information technology, a centralised system is necessary to send relevant messages to individuals. It is an accepted fact.”