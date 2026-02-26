Redefining cricket in Malabar: KCA to develop Rs 30 crore Palakkad sports hub

PALAKKAD: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure expansion project that is expected to redefine the cricketing landscape of the Malabar region.

From April 2027, Palakkad will be home to a Rs 30-crore integrated sports complex -- the Palakkad Sports Hub, a multi-disciplinary high-performance facility with a strong focus on quality cricket infrastructure aligned to national standards.

Planned across 21 acres owned by the Chathankulangara Bhagavathy Temple, a Malabar Devaswom-administered shrine located in Akathethara, the project will function as a long-term strategic asset for cricket development in northern Kerala. The land has been secured under a 33-year lease agreement (the deed was signed seven months back), ensuring financial sustainability for both stakeholders, according to KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar.

"Under the agreement, the temple management will receive an annual lease rent of Rs 21.35 lakh, along with a security deposit of Rs 10 lakh. The structured financial model is designed to create recurring institutional revenue while enabling high-quality sports infrastructure creation without land acquisition disputes," Vinod told TNIE.

While the Malabar region has produced talented cricketers, it has lacked consistent access to top-tier facilities. The concentration of elite venues in southern districts has often created logistical and developmental imbalances. By establishing an advanced facility in Palakkad, the KCA aims to geographically rebalance cricket development within the state.

The Palakkad Sports Hub will include two full-sized cricket grounds complying to norms prescribed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The grounds will feature floodlight systems, enabling the conduct of day-night fixtures, professional training camps, and televised domestic matches. In addition to the primary playing arenas, the complex will house a modern clubhouse, a swimming pool for athletic conditioning and recovery, and dedicated basketball and football courts.

"The design philosophy integrates competitive sport, sports science, athlete recovery, and community participation within a single campus," Vinod said.