‘Sweet Mango’ Trend on Social Media vs Bitter Reality

A catchy song with an infectious rhythm, portraying ‘innocent romance’ soaked in early-2000s nostalgia. Couples show their unassuming rewind from a happy present-day marriage back to grainy, low-resolution images of the time they first met.

The recent ‘Kilichundan Mambazhame’ trend was supposed to be just that — light, playful, and sentimental.

However, many of these rewind reels triggered a disturbing question: is it ‘true love’ or a case of grooming? Several videos show 15- and 16-year-old adolescents in romantic relationships with adult men, with drastic age gaps between the two. Commenters under many of these reels pointed out the Pocso law, and slammed these as probable cases of sexual grooming.

What shocked many viewers was the celebratory tone — adult relationships with minors presented as sweet, nostalgic love stories. Many of ‘Kilichundan’ posts have been deleted following the outrage.

To the casual viewer, the images may signal “couple goals”, flooded with heart emojis and likes. To legal experts and child rights activists, these are closer to virtual confessions.

“A 15-second reel can be more than controversial. It can be evidence,” says retired police sub-inspector Kuttikrishnan.

Meanwhile, the trend has sparked conversations about child grooming in today’s society. While the Pocso Act of 2012 does not explicitly define ‘grooming’, it addresses the actions that constitute it.

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 covers offences such as stalking, enticing a minor, online luring, befriending with intent to abuse, and exploitation, underlining the seriousness of such conduct.

Last year, a Pocso court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl. The judge noted that Sujith, who was arrested in 2023, had groomed the minor and exploited her family situation.

In another case, a 20-year-old man was sentenced to 63 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old. According to court documents, the accused had developed a relationship with the minor and had lured her into an abandoned building near her home.