Twenty20’s entry lifts BJP morale amid ally fatigue in Kerala

KOCHI: The arrival of Twenty20, a party with a proven track record, has come as a morale booster for the state BJP, which had been searching for a hardworking, supportive and an inspiring partner and was frustrated by non-performing but demanding allies.

Though the NDA alliance has eight parties, including Kamraj Congress, Nationalist Kerala Congress, Siva Sena and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the BJP cadre complain that they don’t get any support from partners in booth-level campaigning.

Formed in 2015 – the same year as Twenty20 – with the blessings of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, the BDJS joined NDA by making tall claims about its support base.

However, despite representing the Ezhavas, who constitute 24% of the state’s population, the BDJS has been unable to make mark. The NDA vote base, which grew from 10% in 2011 to 15% in 2016, has remained stagnated after the entry of BDJS.

The BJP had pinned its hopes on SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally, who leads the BDJS. However, his father Vellappally Natesan, the Yogam general secretary, has been a CPM supporter.

Moreover, despite a strong network of SNDP Yogam in all panchayats at its disposal, the BDJS has not been able to form its own network.

In comparison, Twenty20 with its corporate background, disciplined cadre and development-oriented politics, aligns with BJP’s vision of Viksit Keralam.

Since its inception, it has managed to rule four panchayats following a policy of equidistance with political parties. It could also win confidence of the youth through its corruption-free development model.