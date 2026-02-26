Twenty20’s entry lifts BJP morale amid ally fatigue in Kerala

KOCHI: The arrival of Twenty20, a party with a proven track record, has come as a morale booster for the state BJP, which had been searching for a hardworking, supportive and an inspiring partner and was frustrated by non-performing but demanding allies.
Though the NDA alliance has eight parties, including Kamraj Congress, Nationalist Kerala Congress, Siva Sena and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the BJP cadre complain that they don’t get any support from partners in booth-level campaigning.
Formed in 2015 – the same year as Twenty20 – with the blessings of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, the BDJS joined NDA by making tall claims about its support base.
However, despite representing the Ezhavas, who constitute 24% of the state’s population, the BDJS has been unable to make mark. The NDA vote base, which grew from 10% in 2011 to 15% in 2016, has remained stagnated after the entry of BDJS.
The BJP had pinned its hopes on SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally, who leads the BDJS. However, his father Vellappally Natesan, the Yogam general secretary, has been a CPM supporter.
Moreover, despite a strong network of SNDP Yogam in all panchayats at its disposal, the BDJS has not been able to form its own network.
In comparison, Twenty20 with its corporate background, disciplined cadre and development-oriented politics, aligns with BJP’s vision of Viksit Keralam.
Since its inception, it has managed to rule four panchayats following a policy of equidistance with political parties. It could also win confidence of the youth through its corruption-free development model.
In the coming elections, the BDJS, which contested in 28 assembly seats in 2021, is planning to demand 40 seats. Twenty20 has not placed any demand, but hopes for around 20 seats.
Compared to BDJS, Twenty 20 has been able to influence youngsters and penetrate the Christian community. It also proved its might in eight assembly constituencies in the 2021 elections and its dominance in the Kunnathunad assembly seat during the recent local body polls.
In the latter, the party expanded its footprint to 12 districts, contesting in 880 wards.
“We have expanded our party machinery to 12 districts. Efforts are on to set up units in Malappuram and Wayanad. We have a very good network in eight districts and the recent local body polls helped strengthen it at the grassroots,” said Twenty20 president and industrialist Sabu M Jacob.
He said they have not placed any demand for seats before the NDA. “I don’t believe in bargaining. Our primary aim is to strive for NDA’s victory,” he said.
A senior BJP leader said Twenty20 has considerable influence in around 30 constituencies. He also said the party has not placed any demand before the NDA and seat allocation will be finalised after discussions with allies.