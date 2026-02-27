A tight contest that is anybody’s guess

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the absence of the unexpected, Attingal assembly constituency will, in all probability, witness a tough contest between the CPM and the BJP. If the Congress does not yield to the demand of its ally, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), to swap the seat for either Varkala or Vamanapuram, the UDF is expected to have a tough time pitching its claim.

The CPM district secretariat has decided to propose incumbent O S Ambika’s name for a second term. The BJP is also expected to stick to its game plan, by selecting P Sudheer, who was its candidate in 2021.

Since its formation in 1957, the constituency experienced shifts in electoral dominance between the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF, reflecting Kerala’s broader political pattern. However, the 2006 assembly election marked an inflection point, with a distinct shift towards the left front.

With consecutive victories in the previous four assembly elections, the CPM helped consolidated the left’s rural support in the constituency, which was categorised as a scheduled caste (SC) reserved seat after the 2008 delimitation process. This contrasts with the UDF’s dominance, which was visible from 1970-82, after which the two fronts took turns picking up the constituency -- until 2006.

In 2006, CPM’s Anathalavattom Anandan won by a margin of 11,208 votes, securing 53.75% of the ballots cast. In 2011, it was B Satyan’s turn, bagging the seat by a 30,065-vote margin. While the Congress secured 33,493 votes, BJP ended up with 4,844, finishing fourth, behind an independent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, A Sampath helped CPM maintain its dominance, winning by 69,378 votes. The Congress picked up 3,23,100 votes, with the BJP limited to 90,528 votes (10.5%), despite the Narendra Modi wave.