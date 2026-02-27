Amid life’s storm, this 12-yr-old boy spreads joy

KOCHI: Alfey Nibin’s each morning starts with receiving a gift from his mother, many of which are either sent by his friends and those who love him. One day while gifting him to change his mood and convince him to take medicine Alfey’s mother Deepa thought of posting it on her Facebook page. Many people responded to that post positively. Today, her page has over 30,000 followers and they eagerly wait to see this 12-year-old from Tripunithura. There is also a YouTube channel in his name — Alfey’s World, where Deepa posts daily events of his life.

His exceptional skills, talents to influence and inspire audiences across various social media platforms have earned Alfey the recognition of Social Media Influencer by the Asian Book of World Records recently. This special talented child’s remarkable feat at such a young age is an inspiration for many.

Alfey was diagnosed with pituitary tumour when he was just eight months old. The family was taken back, but never gave up hope. They decided to face it with determination. The following months were of treatments involving many chemotherapy sessions. He had to undergo a major surgery at the age of a year and half. But destiny took another turn. Three months later he had to receive another set of chemo.

Now, Alfey awaits two major surgeries — one for his hip and another for brain. Amid the arduous journey, his parents — Deepa Nibin and Nibin Thobias — stand as strong pillars of support and try to engage him in various activities to keep him happy. He plays guitar and learns magic.