Aqua boost to economy in a refresh to legacy, Kerala revamps inland waterways

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the boat began entering the historic Chilakkoor Tunnel, passengers were curiosity personified – what was in store for them in one of the most talked-about tourism projects of the state.

However, once the entire boat saw the roof of the tunnel, four projectors in four corners of the boat began beaming light, which soon changed into the retelling of the life of Renaissance stalwart Sree Narayana Guru.

The famous discussions he held with Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore lit up as a light and sound show before the passengers’ eyes, as they voyaged through the newly revamped inland waterway at Varkala here. The light and sound show is more than a tourist attraction; but rather the revival of an archaeologically significant corridor through which key trades of coir, rice, and goods were facilitated in the 1800s to the entire Travancore region.

Riding high on the hopes of a possible boost to the state’s economy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first phase — the 280-km-long Akkulam-Chettuva stretch — of the ambitious Kovalam- Bekal West Coast Innovation Project at the Chilakkoor Beach Park here on Thursday.

The CM also inaugurated various projects by the Inland Navigation Waterways projects of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department in a ceremony, which was presided over by Varkala MLA V Joy. Highlighting that the recent infrastructure leaps, including the national highway and Vizhinjam International Sea Port, will support the inland waterways development, Pinarayi said that the state will soon benefit immensely from the multi-model logistics network.

With improved connectivity because of these, the goods movement in the state will be facilitated smoothly, thereby reducing chances of accidents or mishaps, he commented.