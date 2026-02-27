Delay in picking candidates sparks worry in Congress camp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The continuing uncertainty over the candidate selection process has begun to weigh heavily on seat aspirants in the state Congress, with anxiety mounting over their chances of securing party tickets for the forthcoming assembly elections.

With the announcement of candidates yet to be finalised in all constituencies, hopefuls and their supporters have started intense lobbying at both the state and national levels. The delay has led to growing unease within the party ranks, particularly among those who have been actively preparing for months in anticipation of an early declaration, in line with the party leadership’s claims.

Party sources said consultations are under way, with the leadership attempting to strike a balance between winnability, social representation and factional considerations.

Considering the growing unease among party leaders, Congress steering committee chairperson Madhusudan Mistry has convened an interaction meeting of working committee members and MPs from Kerala in Delhi on March 3.

The meeting has been called to seek opinion of the CWC leaders and MPs on candidates in the assembly segments that fall under their Lok Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has stated that the allotment of tickets will be taken up once the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ led by the Leader of Opposition ends on March 7.