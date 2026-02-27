Late-night hearing in Kerala HC over release of ‘Kerala Story 2’

KOCHI: Hours after a single judge of the Kerala High Court stayed the release of the movie The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, a division bench held a late-night emergency hearing of an appeal filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, seeking to quash the single judge’s order. The bench, comprising justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, reserved its order.

Earlier in the day, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the film for 15 days. The single judge passed the order on petitions filed by Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannur and Freddy V Francis of Ernakulam, challenging the theatrical, digital and satellite release, as well as further exhibition of the film.

The film is scheduled to be released on Friday. Till the division bench’s judgment is pronounced, the single-judge bench’s interim order will prevail.

In the appeal before the division bench, the producer submitted that the court should allow the release as the film is scheduled to be screened in more than 1,800 theatres across the country and in 355 centres abroad. If the film is not released on the scheduled date, the makers would suffer financial losses. Counsel for the producers submitted that the single judge erred in substituting his own assessment of the film’s content for the expert determination of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the sole statutory authority constituted under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to certify films for public exhibition.

The CBFC examined the complete film, ordered several cuts, which were duly complied with, and then granted certification, he said.