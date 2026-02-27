No, not all Malayalis are parotta-beef fans

A beef festival was quickly organised by the SFI. Some suggested that such fests should be organised at theatres screening the film.



While the film has a theme that is undeniably debatable, the context of its beef force-feeding is not clear, as the movie is yet to be released, says Bineesh Sadasivan, a social observer and foodie who relishes “all kinds of good food”.



“What if the character shown as being force-fed in the film is from a non-beef-eating background? Kerala has many who do not eat beef. While those who relish it can do so, it is not right to make a sweeping assumption that everyone in Kerala loves beef,” he says.

‘Standing up for secularism’



Countering this narrative is Akhil P, a PhD scholar who has participated in beef festivals in Kerala, says the campaign is to debunk the image of ‘beef being force-fed to a Hindu woman’. “One can see many social media videos, where women with sandal paste on their foreheads savour beef,” he adds. “The beef festival is a way of standing up for Kerala’s secular credentials.”



Point taken. But for many, the problem is not with the meat per se. It lies in equating secularism and progressiveness with eating beef. This, critics say, is akin to Leftist socio-cultural imposition, especially by performative keyboard activists.