The silence behind the melam

Inspired by the sound, he pursued sound engineering, and it was during this period that one of his teachers advised him to protect his ears from hearing loss.



“My teacher told me to cover my ears to protect them from the loud sound of the instrument. I then started wearing earplugs whenever I played the chenda, but was made fun of and ridiculed,” he recalls.



But something made him curious. “I started researching how Chenda caused hearing trouble. As part of it, I decided to make a documentary and let people know how many of the biggest names were actually suffering,” he says.



The team behind the documentary started working on it back in 2019, starting with recording visuals of the Chenda melam during the Vrischikaolsavam. Sreenath was accompanied by his friends and classmates from NEO Film School — Anson Antony as the cinematographer, Joel Elias as editor, Manikandan S handled sound mixing and Amal Rubinson, another cinematographer.



When the pandemic hit in 2020, they had to halt their plans. They restarted their work the following year, meeting artists such as Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Peruvanam Satheeshan Marar, Peruvanam Santhosh Marar, Kalamandalam Sankara Warrier, Thiruvalla Radhakrishnan and many more.