Varkala municipality makes it to UN’s global ‘Zero Waste City’ list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant recognition for Kerala’s decentralised waste management model, Varkala municipality has made it to the list of 20 urban settlements worldwide to be featured as a ‘Zero Waste City’ by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as part of the International Day of Zero Waste observation on March 30.

It is learnt that Varkala is one of only two cities from Asia to make it to the prestigious global list.

The recognition, which is expected to further boost Varkala’s tourism potential, would be officially announced soon. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said the recognition highlights growing global attention towards Kerala’s decentralised waste management model.

“It’s a huge recognition for Kerala’s decentralised waste management initiative. Our best practices were also highlighted at the COP30 summit in Brazil, where global models were discussed. Our approach focuses on scientific methods — recycling what can be recycled and incinerating only what cannot,” he said.

He said the recognition reflects the state’s broader, comprehensive efforts in sustainable waste management.

Rajesh also noted that Varkala is among the best-performing municipalities in the state and credited the role of Haritha Karma Sena, calling it a key component of the model and a major climate-action initiative. LSGD special secretary T V Anupama said Varkala has consistently ranked among the top-performing municipalities with a comprehensive waste management system.