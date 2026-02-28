"Avoid AI, draw as much by hand as possible," says American artist Dan Paren

Back in the 90s, hunting down an Archie Comics volume from the Higgins-Bothams book carts at railway stations was a rite of passage. And whether one was cutting out strips from Sunday newspapers or flaunting a glossy new digest, owning a copy came with bragging rights.

For many in India, Archie was the earliest, most vibrant window into the world of American high school life — of prom nights, soda shops, and the eternal tug-of-war between a blonde and a brunette.

At the heart of this universe for over three decades has been Dan Parent. An American comic book artist and writer whose name is synonymous with the modern Archie era, he has been instrumental in keeping Riverdale relevant while preserving its nostalgic soul.

TNIE catches up with the legendary creator on the sidelines of Kerala’s first Comic Con in Kochi to discuss his journey with Archie & Co.

Every great story has a beginning, and for Dan, it started with “a genuine love” for the characters. His professional journey began shortly after he graduated from the prestigious Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art in New Jersey.

“Archie Comics was looking for fresh talent at that time,” Dan recalls. “And I was looking for full-time work, so it was a good match! Not to mention, I was a long-time Archie fan.”

It is heart-warming to think that the man drawing the stories was once a young boy flipping through the same pages, dreaming of Riverdale.