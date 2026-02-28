"Avoid AI, draw as much by hand as possible," says American artist Dan Paren

Back in the 90s, hunting down an Archie Comics volume from the Higgins-Bothams book carts at railway stations was a rite of passage. And whether one was cutting out strips from Sunday newspapers or flaunting a glossy new digest, owning a copy came with bragging rights.
For many in India, Archie was the earliest, most vibrant window into the world of American high school life — of prom nights, soda shops, and the eternal tug-of-war between a blonde and a brunette.
At the heart of this universe for over three decades has been Dan Parent. An American comic book artist and writer whose name is synonymous with the modern Archie era, he has been instrumental in keeping Riverdale relevant while preserving its nostalgic soul.
TNIE catches up with the legendary creator on the sidelines of Kerala’s first Comic Con in Kochi to discuss his journey with Archie & Co.
Every great story has a beginning, and for Dan, it started with “a genuine love” for the characters. His professional journey began shortly after he graduated from the prestigious Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art in New Jersey.
“Archie Comics was looking for fresh talent at that time,” Dan recalls. “And I was looking for full-time work, so it was a good match! Not to mention, I was a long-time Archie fan.”
It is heart-warming to think that the man drawing the stories was once a young boy flipping through the same pages, dreaming of Riverdale.
While he joined as a fan, he soon became an architect of the brand’s legacy. In the 1990s, he spearheaded the iconic ‘Love Showdown’ (1994), a storyline that remains a pinnacle for fans of the Betty-versus-Veronica rivalry.
For Dan, the joy lay in the nostalgia, so he brought back a beloved character. Wealthy and fashionable Cheryl Marjorie Blossom acts as a third wheel in the love triangle with Archie.
“I think my favourite part of that project was bringing back Cheryl Blossom,” he says. “She was a fan-favourite who had disappeared for a while.”
One of Dan’s most significant contributions to pop culture was the creation of Kevin Keller, Riverdale’s first openly gay character. At a time when the world was starting to talk more about seeing themselves in stories, Dan saw it as a natural progression for the town.
“Riverdale has always been a place for diversity,” he says. “The time just seemed right for a gay character. The fans and the general public agreed!”
Staying creative within such a famous brand isn’t always easy. Highlighting the challenges of working on titles like ‘Cheryl Blossom’ or ‘Betty & Veronica Spectacular’, Dan notes, “Keeping the stories fun and fresh without repeating yourself is the biggest challenge for a creator.”
In 1996, Dan became a freelancer, working on titles like ‘Archie & Friends’ and also taking on projects for other companies such as Felix the Cat Productions, Marvel Comics, Mattel, Disney, HarperCollins and Golden Books.
Yet, he always respected the “Archie way” of doing things. “There were art constrictions to stay in the Archie ‘house style’; they wanted us to keep that classic Dan DeCarlo look going as much as possible,” he explains.
Fans would instantly recognise that “classic look” — the round faces and bright eyes that make an Archie comic feel like a warm hug.
While Dan describes Archie vs. Sharknado as the “weirdest team-up”, his heart belongs to the caped crusaders. “My favourite crossover was definitely the Batman ’66 project. Teaming up Betty and Veronica with Batgirl and Robin was especially fun,” he smiles.
Recently, Dan has been taking readers into the stratosphere with the ‘Space Adventures O.S.’ series featuring Cosmo: The Mighty Martian.
“Updating characters like Cosmo is fun! We don’t do enough space stories, so anytime I get to work on one, it’s a treat,” he says.
Over the years, his art style has evolved. “It has loosened up, which I think has made me a better artist. I am open to different styles. It’s fun to experiment,” he says.
As we move through 2026, Dan is busier than ever. With the 85th anniversary of Archie Comics just around the corner, fans can expect a flurry of special projects.
“I have another book with Tom King coming out this year, and a lot of 85th anniversary projects will be announced soon,” he smiles.
“At Comic Con, I will be diving into some very special projects in celebration of the anniversary.”
Fans of his creator-owned work can also rejoice, as he reveals that the hit series ‘Die Kitty Die!’ is set to continue.
With Kerala witnessing a surge in local comic book artists and illustrators, Dan offers seasoned advice for rookies. “Hone your drawing skills. Draw as much by hand as possible and avoid AI as much as possible,” he says.
“Avoid shortcuts. Putting in the real work is always more rewarding.”
Regarding the changing landscape of how people consume stories, Dan observes a shift towards collections and the high collectability of variant covers, a niche he frequently contributes to.
But ultimately, he sees comics as “a remedy” for the modern short-attention-span epidemic. “I believe anything that gets children away from their phones is a good thing,” he says.
“It’s better to read a book than to scroll. I love scrolling, too, but it’s good for the brain to decompress with a physical book.”
When quizzed about his visit to this part of the world, Dan says, “I am really looking forward to exploring a part of India that I haven’t had a chance to see before.”
Detailing what seasoned and new Archie fans can look forward to, Dan says, “I am eager to interact with new fans here. They can look forward to my panels at the show, where I will be sharing insights into my work. I will also have prints, books, and original art available, and I am always happy to chat and discuss whatever comes to mind.”